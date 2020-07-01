New Delhi: The Telangana government has postponed all Common Entrance Tests in the state following orders of the High Court. Notably, all Telangana Common Entrance including EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLET have been postponed in the state. Also Read - Monkey Hanged to Death in Telangana's Khammam, Horrific Video Sparks Social Media Uproar; Netizens Say 'Humans Are the Most Dangerous'

The Telangana CET 2020 exams were supposed to be held from today onwards. TS Polycet, PG ECET were slated to be conducted on Wednesday. Also Read - Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Condition Stable

The High Court orders came after a petition was filed by NSUI seeking postponing of exams in the wake of rising COVID cases in the state. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown Extension News: Will Telangana Impose Lockdown Again in State? Decision to be Taken in Few Days, Says KCR

Notably, Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Tests is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana.