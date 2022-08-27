TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) will be declared today, August 26. Kakatiya University, Warangal, will be announcing the TS ICET 2022 result on its official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, and manabadi.co.in. later in the day. The university will also release the merit list along with the TS ICET result 2022. TS ICET was held for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic year 2022-23. As per the reports, the TS ICET merit list has been prepared on the basis of normalization process. Candidates can check their TS ICET result and rank card using their application no., hall ticket no., and date of birth. They are advised to stay connected here on this live blog for more and latest updates regarding result declaration.Also Read - TS ICET Result 2022, Final Answer Key to be Released Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check on icet.tsche.ac.in

