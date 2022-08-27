TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) will be declared today, August 26. Kakatiya University, Warangal, will be announcing the TS ICET 2022 result on its official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, and manabadi.co.in. later in the day. The university will also release the merit list along with the TS ICET result 2022. TS ICET was held for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic year 2022-23.  As per the reports, the TS ICET merit list has been prepared on the basis of normalization process. Candidates can check their TS ICET result and rank card using their application no., hall ticket no., and date of birth. They are advised to stay connected here on this live blog for more and latest updates regarding result declaration.Also Read - TS ICET Result 2022, Final Answer Key to be Released Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check on icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET RESULTS 2022 LIVE UPDATES TS ICET RANK CARD 2022, TS ICET RESULT TIME, TS ICET 2022 TOPPERS, TS ICET CUT-OFFS

Also Read - TS ICET Result 2022 to be Declared Today at icet.tsche.ac.in; Know How to Check Scores

Also Read - TS ICET Result 2022 Likely to be Declared Tomorrow; Here’s How to Check Scores at icet.tsche.ac.in

Live Updates

  • 9:47 AM IST

    TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: Time of Result

    The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result will be released today on 27 August, 2022 at 5 PM.

  • 9:46 AM IST

    TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: Details on scorecard

    These following details will be mentioned on the TS ICET result :-

    1. Candidate’s Name

    2. Personal Details

    3. Roll Number of Candidate

    4. Candidates Overall Score

    5. Candidates Rank

  • 9:46 AM IST

    TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: How To Download Scorecard

    1. Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2022 — icet.tsche.ac.in
    2. Click on the designated TS ICET 2022 result link
    3. Submit and access the TS ICET result
    4. Download, and take a print out for further references.
    5. To be considered qualified for TS ICET, candidates will be required to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the entrance test.