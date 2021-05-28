TS Inter Exams 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the postponement of practical examinations for second-year intermediate students until further notice. The TS Inter practical exams were slated to be held from May 29 to June 7. The matter will be reviewed in the first week of June and a revised schedule for TS Inter practical exams is likely to be announced thereafter. Students are requested to visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, to get more details on theory and practical papers. Also Read - Good News! Stipend Hiked For Resident Doctors in Telangana. Read Details

TS Inter practical exams for second-year intermediate students have been postponed amid the ongoing lockdown and keeping in mind the pandemic situation in the state.

“It is hereby informed to all the students, parents and principals of the junior colleges that, considering the present prevailing pandemic situation and lockdown in the state, the practical examinations of intermediate (IPE-2021) for second-year general courses, first and second-year vocational courses, which were scheduled from May 29-June 7, are postponed until further orders,” the official notice read.

The Telangana government had on May 18, 2021, extended the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID- 19 till May 30. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to extend the lockdown in the State up to May 30. The CM spoke with the Ministers over the phone and elicited their opinion. After receiving the opinion of the Cabinet Ministers, the CM has decided to extend the lockdown till May 30,” an official statement had said.