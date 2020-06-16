TS Inter Result 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the Telangana State Intermediate Exam Results 2020 either on June 16 or June 17. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Also Read - NASA Selects 3 Hyderabad Firms to Manufacture VITAL Ventilators For Treating COVID-19 Patients

TS inter exam 2020 papers were evaluated in April and the results were scheduled to come out earlier. However, the evaluation process got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how to check your TS Inter Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the results link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth, hit submit

Step 4: Your TS Inter Result 2020 will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and save for future reference

After the declaration of the TS inter result, the Board will also release a link for revaluation and re-checking of the exam result. Students can check the details regarding this on the official website.

Official documents and original marksheets will be issued by the Telangana Board later, once the pandemic is over. Details regarding the new academic session will also be given by respective universities and colleges in the state soon.

Schools and colleges have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.