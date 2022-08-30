TS Inter Supplementary Results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Intermediate 2nd year or Class 12 Supplementary examination results 2022 today, August 30. Students who appeared for the Telangana Inter Supply Exams 2022 can check TS Inter Supplementary results on the board’s official websites– tsbie.cgg.gov.inor results.cgg.gov.in.Also Read - TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: TSBIE Inter Supply Result Expected Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Tentative Dates Here

In the TS Inter first and second-year examinations in 2022, girls outshined boys. The overall pass percentage for first-year girls was 72.33 percent, while boys had a pass percentage of 54.25 percent. Meanwhile, the overall pass rate for female students in the TS Inter 2nd year results was 75.28%, and the overall pass rate for male students was 59.21%.

In 2022, in TS Inter 2nd year annual exams a total of 442,895 candidates appeared out of which 297,458 candidates passed the exams.

