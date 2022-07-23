Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 Prelims Answer Key: Osmania University, Hyderabad will release the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) Prelims Answer Key 2022 on July 26, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the Telangana TS LAWCET Prelims Answer Key 2022 through the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till July 28.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: P.G.D.A.V. College (Eve.) to Recruit 17 Non Teaching Posts| Check Eligibility, Notification Here

“Candidates can submit objections on preliminary key till 5 PM on July 28, 2022. Result will be declared in the first week of august 2022,” reads the official notification. In order to access the Telangana LAWCET 2022 answer key, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63200; Apply For 20 Library Assistant Posts Till July 24

The TS LAWCET 2022 exam was held on July 21, 2022. The exams were held at 42 test centres with 38 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh. The total percentage of candidates appeared in average is 82.46%. Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment Notification Out For Marketing Officers Posts; Apply Till August 01

How to Download TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key?

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 Prelims Answer Key.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials.

The TS LAWCET Preliminary Answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is TS LAWCET 2022 Conducted?