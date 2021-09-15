New Delhi: The Hyderabad-based Osmania University has announced the results for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test(TS LAWCET 2021) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test(TS PGLCET 2021) on Wednesday(September 15). The results will be declared on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in. A candidate should have his hall ticket number and rill number to check the results.Also Read - UPSSSC 2021: Exam Dates Announced For Lower Subordinate Mains Exam At upsssc.gov.in | Details Here

How to Download TS LAWCET 2021 and TS PGLCET 2021 Results

Visit the official website of the TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2021 which is lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Once the page opens, click the Download Rank card

Click results through the direct link given above

A new page will be redirected to you

Type your hall ticket number and the roll number

The candidate’s result will appear on the device’s screen

Click and Download the result

You can take a print out of the result for future reference

A general category candidate requires a minimum score of 35 per cent which is 42 out of 120 to qualify for the TS LAWCET 2021 and TS PGLCET 2021 examination. No minimum qualifying percentage has been allotted for the reserved category students. The two exams are a common entrance test conducted by Osmania University, one of the oldest universities. It conducts these exams on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)which give the aspiring candidate an opportunity to take admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate law courses for the year.

The exam is held every year at the state level. This time, the number of qualifying seats is 4,670.