TS SSC Exams 2020: The Telangana SSC examination for the upcoming session has been cancelled and the Class 10 students were appearing for the same will be promoted on the basis of their internal performance. Also Read - Ready to Provide All Help to Maharashtra to Fight COVID-19, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Telangana government released an official statement earlier today stating that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao decided that all Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class “by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks”. Also Read - Kuldeep Yadav Trying to Get Rid of The Habit of Using Saliva, Promises to be Ready For Competitive Cricket in Few Weeks

A decision on the degree/post-graduate examinations will also be taken based on the situation in the immediate future, the statement read. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: UP Govt Decides to Open Malls From Today, But Here's a Catch

The Telangana SSC examination 2020 was slated to be conducted from Monday, June 8 to July 5, and nearly 5.35 lakh students in the state were going to appear for the exam.

The TS SSC exams 2020 had begun from March and three papers of the first and second languages had already been conducted till March 22, before the High Court directed the Board to postpone the remaining ones.