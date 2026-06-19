Telegram ban big update: Delhi HC rejects instant messaging platform’s challenge, says ban stays until NEET re-exam

The Delhi High Court saif that measures taken by the government were proportionate to address concerns over NEET-UG 2026 re-examination malpractice.

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Telegram ban big update: Delhi HC rejects instant messaging platform’s challenge, says ban stays until NEET re-exam

Telegram Ban Big Update: The Delhi High Court on Friday heard Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre government’s temporary restriction on the messaging app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The court upheld the Centre’s decision to temporarily restrict access to the instant messaging platform, saying that the actions taken by the government were proportionate to address concerns over NEET-UG examination malpractice.

Notably, the case has drawn massive attention as the central government said that it has taken the move of temporarily banning Telegram to curb exam paper leaks and cheating networks. However, the instant messaging app argued that the move unfairly impacts millions of users.

Delhi High Court dismisses Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre’s temporary ban imposed in view of the NEET re-examination, granting no relief to the messaging platform. Justice Tejas Karia upholds the government’s decision to block Telegram till June 22, rejecting the… pic.twitter.com/8Sk95cFHYN — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

Notably, the case has drawn massive attention as the central government said that it has taken the move of temporarily banning Telegram to curb exam paper leaks and cheating networks. However, the instant messaging app argued that the move unfairly impacts millions of users.

Telegram Ban: What Did Delhi HC Say?

Delivering the verdict, Justice Tejas Karia dismissed Telegram’s plea challenging the banning order issued under Section 69A of IT Act, 2000. Pronouncing the verdict the bench said, “The government’s measures are the least restrictive. It cannot be held that the order is disproportionate.”

Telegram Ban Linked To NEET-UG Cheating Concerns

The central government had imposed a temporary ban on Telegram, saying that the instant messaging platform was being used by people running organised cheating networks, which allegedly involved the NEET-UG controversy.