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Telegram ban big update: Delhi HC rejects instant messaging platform’s challenge, says ban stays until NEET re-exam

The Delhi High Court saif that measures taken by the government were proportionate to address concerns over NEET-UG 2026 re-examination malpractice.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 19, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
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Telegram ban big update: Delhi HC rejects instant messaging platform’s challenge, says ban stays until NEET re-exam

Telegram Ban Big Update: The Delhi High Court on Friday heard Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre government’s temporary restriction on the messaging app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The court upheld the Centre’s decision to temporarily restrict access to the instant messaging platform, saying that the actions taken by the government were proportionate to address concerns over NEET-UG examination malpractice.

Notably, the case has drawn massive attention as the central government said that it has taken the move of temporarily banning Telegram to curb exam paper leaks and cheating networks. However, the instant messaging app argued that the move unfairly impacts millions of users.

Read more: NEET UG 2026 Re-test LIVE: Delhi High Court dismisses Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre’s temporary ban

Notably, the case has drawn massive attention as the central government said that it has taken the move of temporarily banning Telegram to curb exam paper leaks and cheating networks. However, the instant messaging app argued that the move unfairly impacts millions of users.

Telegram Ban: What Did Delhi HC Say?

Delivering the verdict, Justice Tejas Karia dismissed Telegram’s plea challenging the banning order issued under Section 69A of IT Act, 2000. Pronouncing the verdict the bench said, “The government’s measures are the least restrictive. It cannot be held that the order is disproportionate.”

Telegram Ban Linked To NEET-UG Cheating Concerns

The central government had imposed a temporary ban on Telegram, saying that the instant messaging platform was being used by people running organised cheating networks, which allegedly involved the NEET-UG controversy.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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