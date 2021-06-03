New Delhi: In a major move that will boost employment opportunities for the candidates aspiring to make a career in the field of teaching, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today announced that the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been extended from seven years to a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. Ramesh Pokhriyal also directed the States/UTs to take necessary action to revalidate and issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already lapsed. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court Seeks Assessment Criteria in 2 Weeks

“The government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificates from seven years to lifetime with a retrospective effect from 2011,” the minister said in a statement.

“The respective state governments and UTs will take necessary action to revalidate and issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already lapsed,” he added.

The validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate extended from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011: Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/pMh3NtrLA3 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Good news for B.Ed Degree holders.. — Manoj Aviral Singh (@manoj_aviral) June 3, 2021

Validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate has been extended Lifetime.. Thank you @narendramodi sir 🙏 #TET — CS Vineeta Singh (@biharigurl) June 3, 2021

Wow!!! Good decision 🙏🏼 — Priti Shrikant Shukla. (@BholayShankar) June 3, 2021

Possessing the TET qualifying certificate is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for the appointment as a school teacher. The guidelines dated February 11, 2011, of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) laid down that TET would be conducted by the state governments and the validity of the TET certificates was seven years from the date of passing TET.