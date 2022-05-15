New Delhi: As COVID wreaked havoc, many struggled to keep their business alive while many lost their jobs. During the last two years, the country suffered an unparalleled surge of COVID cases. This year, however, the spike in COVID cases is low compared to last year. Schools, colleges, coaching centres and offices reopened as many stuck to the hybrid model.Also Read - 800 Employees of Edutech Firm Quit After Being Asked to Return to Office: Report

In Rajasthan's education hub Kota, things have started catching up on the path towards the new normal. Over 50,000 students, who went home during the COVID lockdown, returned to Kota, and started preparations with the sole aim to crack various competitive exams and make a mark for themselves.

The coaching institutes are now waiting for the board examinations to get over, after which they expect a surge in student registrations. Talking to Economic Times, Resonance Kota managing director RK Verma said, "Things are looking up after the pandemic. The Allen deal is an affirmation of that positive outlook and is good for Kota in general. We are focusing on our traditional strength of in-person, offline classes and pedagogy. Of course, given the experience of the pandemic, we have built capacity to provide online tutoring too."

With things getting back to normal, the coaching centres in Kota are eyeing to expand their courses. “We are offering students digital add-ons along with offline. We are also offering courses for CUET(UG) now,” said Verma to Economic Times.