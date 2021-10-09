There is a strange number that baffles mathematicians across the world. 2520 is a very special number for many reasons. This number was discovered by Indian mathematicians with their unwavering intelligence.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Likely to Commence From THIS Date; Timetable Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in

There are not a lot of numbers that can be divided by all the numbers from 1 to 10, and 2520 is one of them. But why is it considered special if there are other numbers that can be divided by all numbers from 1-10?

Here are some reasons why 2520 is a special number: