There is a strange number that baffles mathematicians across the world. 2520 is a very special number for many reasons. This number was discovered by Indian mathematicians with their unwavering intelligence.
There are not a lot of numbers that can be divided by all the numbers from 1 to 10, and 2520 is one of them. But why is it considered special if there are other numbers that can be divided by all numbers from 1-10?
Here are some reasons why 2520 is a special number:
- 2520 is the smallest number that can exactly be divided by all integers (whole numbers) from 1 to 10, whether even or odd. It also happens to be divisible by 12, but not 11.
2520 ÷ 1 = 2520
2520 ÷ 2 = 1260
2520 ÷ 3 = 840
2520 ÷ 4 = 630
2520 ÷ 5 = 504
2520 ÷ 6 = 420
2520 ÷ 7 = 360
2520 ÷ 8 = 315
2520 ÷ 9 = 280
2520 ÷ 10 = 252
- The secret of the number 2520 is hidden in the multiplication of [7 × 30 × 12]. With regard to the Indian Hindu year, the riddle of this 2520 number is solved, it is the coefficient of this number. Days of the week (7), days of the month (30) And months in a year (12). [7 × 30 × 12 = 2520] This is the characteristic and dominance of time.
- These secrets about the number 2520 were discovered by the great Indian mathematician Sri Srinivasa Ramanujan.
- 2520 is the smallest number divisible by all integers from 1 to 10, i.e., it is their least common multiple.
- 2520 is the last highly composite number that is a divisor of all following highly composite numbers.
- Half of 7! (5040), meaning 7 factorial, or 1×2×3×4×5×6×7.
- The product of five consecutive numbers, namely 3×4×5×6×7.