THE World University Ranking 2022 By Subject: In what comes a proud moment for India as several Indian Institutes and universities have made it to the list of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by Subjects. The Indian Institue of Science(IISc) Bangalore’s performance has been reflected in the rising graph of India among other Indian Institutes. IISc is the only institute to secure the 81 Rank in the category of Computer Science subject.Also Read - Vistara Awarded Best Airline, Best Staff in India & Southern Asia; Ranks 28th In Global Rankings

Only the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)from India has been able to secure the position in the top 100. An official statement read, ”India’s Indian Institute of Science (81st) cements its place in the world’s top 100 after climbing 15 places since last year.” Also Read - QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: Three IITs Feature in Top 200

Later in the list of Rankings by Subject 2o22, for Computer Science, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore was able to secure a rank between 201-205. Central University Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI), Thapar University, and VIT University managed to secure their positions between 301-400 rank. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Osmania University, Delhi University, and Punjab University have secured their positions between the 501-600 rank. Also Read - FT Ranking 2021: THESE Six Indian Business Schools Enter in Global Top 100 | Check Here

The University Of Mumbai has badged its position between 601-800 rank. Few more universities such as Andhra University, University of Calcutta, Cochin University of Science and Technology, and Pondicherry University have too managed to secured the ranks.

The World University Rankings by Subject 2022 do not assign any individual rankings.

While the Engineering Category is concerned, IISc has been able to secure its position in the 101-125 category. IIT Indore secured its position at 301-400. Central Universities such as Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Milia Islamia were placed at 501-600 rank, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Patna IIT Mandi, Jadavpur University, IT Rourkela, and NIT Tiruchirapalli are a few institutes that managed to be placed at 601-800.

A total of 891 universities from the 75 countries have been ranked for the subject Computer Science. Similarly, 188 universities from 85 countries were ranked for Engineering under the Times World University Ranking 2022 By Subject.