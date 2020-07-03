New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus battle, many colleges are preparing to reopen the campuses for regular classes from August, keeping in mind the UGC guidelines for precautions against the spread of the viral infection. However, admissions have taken a serious hit as students and parents remain uncertain of their safety in the pandemic situation. Also Read - Kim Jong-un Calls For 'Maximum Alert' Against COVID-19 Crisis

As a result, many colleges and universities have come up with attractive scholarship packages to facilitate admissions of more students, focusing especially on the children of COVID-19 frontline workers – doctors, police officers, media persons and others in essential services. The Chandigarh University, Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Odisha's CV Raman Global University are among few offering scholarships for families of corona-warriors.

Meanwhile, colleges across the country have been prepping their SOPs in which classes are expected to be divided into smaller groups, increasing the work hours for teachers and researchers.

At the same time, the on-campus classes are expected to be flexible until the COVID-19 situation subsides in the country. Online classes will continue for students who cannot join campus right away.

Some educational institutes, including Indian Insitute of Technology (IIT), have also sought permission from the central government to continue the academic year through digital mode for the rest of 2020, and reopen colleges from January.

It nust be noted that the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) has ordered all educational institutes to remain shut till July 31 or until further notice. During this period, online classes will continue and all teachers and staff members will be marked on-duty while working from home.