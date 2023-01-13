Home

Education

This Kerala School is Under Scanner For Asking Students to Bring Parents’ Voter ID, Aadhaar Cards. Deets Inside

This Kerala School is Under Scanner For Asking Students to Bring Parents’ Voter ID, Aadhaar Cards. Deets Inside

Principal of the school, Hemalatha said that the circular was issued after officials from the district administration asked the school officials to collect the voter ID and Aadhaar card numbers of the parents of the students.

Directorate of Education, Govt of Delhi suspends remedial classes during winter break/vacation for students of classes 9 & 12 in all govt schools.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala: A school in Kerala has issued a circular asking students to bring the voter IDs and Aadhaar cards of their parents. The circular has triggered a massive row. Earlier last week, the Shree Narayan Public School (SNPs) at Vadakkevila, Kollam directed students to bring the voter IDs and Aadhaar cards of their parents to link them to the electoral roll.

The directive, however, did not go down well with the parents. “I was surprised when my child handed me the circular. School officials repeatedly urged students to bring the details. I contacted the school administration, which said it was a directive from the collector,” the parent told The New Indian Express.

Later, the Chief Electoral Officer intervened and asked the school to withdraw the directive. “The collector cannot issue such an order. Linking Aadhaar with the electoral system is voluntary. There is a clear directive from the chief electoral officer’s office as well as from the election commission. The collector has assured that strict action will be taken against the BLOs,” CEO Sanjay Kaul told the daily.

On the other hand, Principal of the school, Hemalatha said that the circular was issued after officials from the district administration asked the school officials to collect the voter ID and Aadhaar card numbers of the parents of the students.

Meanwhile, District Collector Afsana Parveen said that no such directives have been issued by her office. Some Booth Level Officers (BLOs) might have issued the directive without the collector’s approval, said reports.