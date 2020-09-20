New Delhi: Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Agra University late on Saturday announced postponement of MBBS examinations, Notably, the exams were scheduled to be held from September 21, Monday. Also Read - Certain Cancer Treatments Up Death Risk From Covid-19: Study

The decision to postponed the examinations was taken after 25 medicos tested positive for the novel coronairus. The medicos have been admitted to the isolation ward.

University officials said the new dates will be announced after consultation with S.N. Medical College authorities.

Meanwhile, the health department in Agra reported 105 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The city’s total tally has soared to 4,706, of which 3,727 have recovered. The number of active cases is 862. Till now, 117 people have succumbed to the infections.

On the other hand, the Taj Mahal, and the Agra Fort, are all set to reopen from Monday, after an unprecedented closure of six months. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials have said that they have made all necessary arrangement for the reopening.