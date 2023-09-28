Home

World University Rankings 2024: Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 2nd Among Indian Institutions; Complete List Here

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has bagged the second rank among Indian institutions in the London-based Times Higher Education's World University Rankings (2024).

Jamia Millia Islamia ranked 2nd among Indian institutions in Times Higher Education's World University Rankings 2024.

New Delhi: The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 has been released. It includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has bagged the second rank among Indian institutions in the London-based Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings (2024), Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Wednesday, PTI reported. The university was ranked sixth in the list last year, she said. “This performance reflects the JMI’s growing international presence and outreach, besides its impetus on high-quality research, publications and teaching. The university would improve its performance and that would increase its ranking further in the coming years,” the Vice Chancellor said to news agency PTI.

According to a statement issued by the JMI, the university has been placed in the 501-600 band by the international ranking agency for the second consecutive year, despite a substantial increase in the number of the participating institutions.

“The press statement issued by Times Higher Education (THE) said that JMI secured maximum scores in research quality, teaching quality, international outlook and industry in the ranking. THE’s World University Rankings 2024 are the most comprehensive, rigorous and balanced global ranking,” reads the statement made by the University.

World University Rankings 2024: List of Indian Universities

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

Anna University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Mahatma Gandhi University

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

Alagappa University

Aligarh Muslim University

Banaras Hindu University

Bharathiar University

Indian Insitute of Technology Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad

Jamia Hamdard University

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

Malviya National Institute of Technology

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

National Institute of Technology Silchar

Panjab University

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

Vellore Institute of Technology

Amity University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Institute of Chemical Technology

University of Delhi

Delhi Technological University

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune

Indian Insitute of Technology Gandhinagar

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA)

Jaypee University of Information Technology

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

Lovely Professional University

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

University of Petroleum Energy Studies, Dehradun

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan

(With Inputs From PTI)

