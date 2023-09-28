By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World University Rankings 2024: Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 2nd Among Indian Institutions; Complete List Here
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has bagged the second rank among Indian institutions in the London-based Times Higher Education's World University Rankings (2024).
New Delhi: The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 has been released. It includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has bagged the second rank among Indian institutions in the London-based Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings (2024), Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Wednesday, PTI reported. The university was ranked sixth in the list last year, she said. “This performance reflects the JMI’s growing international presence and outreach, besides its impetus on high-quality research, publications and teaching. The university would improve its performance and that would increase its ranking further in the coming years,” the Vice Chancellor said to news agency PTI.
Trending Now
According to a statement issued by the JMI, the university has been placed in the 501-600 band by the international ranking agency for the second consecutive year, despite a substantial increase in the number of the participating institutions.
You may like to read
“The press statement issued by Times Higher Education (THE) said that JMI secured maximum scores in research quality, teaching quality, international outlook and industry in the ranking. THE’s World University Rankings 2024 are the most comprehensive, rigorous and balanced global ranking,” reads the statement made by the University.
World University Rankings 2024: List of Indian Universities
- Indian Institute of Science Bangalore
- Anna University
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Mahatma Gandhi University
- Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
- Alagappa University
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Banaras Hindu University
- Bharathiar University
- Indian Insitute of Technology Guwahati
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
- Indian Institute of Technology Patna
- International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
- Jamia Hamdard University
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
- Malviya National Institute of Technology
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- National Institute of Technology Rourkela
- National Institute of Technology Silchar
- Panjab University
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
- Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
- Vellore Institute of Technology
- Amity University
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
- Institute of Chemical Technology
- University of Delhi
- Delhi Technological University
- Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
- Indian Insitute of Technology Gandhinagar
- Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi
- Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA)
- Jaypee University of Information Technology
- JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
- Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
- Lovely Professional University
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
- University of Petroleum Energy Studies, Dehradun
- Savitribai Phule Pune University
- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
- Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan
(With Inputs From PTI)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.