Times World University Ranking 2022: In what comes a proud moment for India as three Indian educational institutes made it to the list of the Times World University Ranking 2022 along with the 400 universities of the world. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore's performance has been reflected in the rising graph of India among the other Indian Institutes in the global rank. Globally, the University of Oxford has topped remarkably for the sixth consecutive year holding its first position.

This year over 71 universities made a landmark at The World University Ranking 2022 much better in comparison to the 63 universities. Owing to the transparency issues, many old Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) including Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Madras boycotted the last year Ranking. Thus these doubts have shown a dip in the participation of IIT in the Ranking.

The University Ranking 2022: Best Indian University

301-350: IISc

351-400: IIT-Ropar

351-400: JSS Academic Higher Education and Research

401-500: IIT Indore

501-600 Alagappa University

501-600 Thapar University

While the Indian Institue of Science(IISc), Bangalore has found a place in the 301-350 band which is the highest position held by an Indian Institute in the world university rankings for this year. IIT Ropar has secured a place in the 351-400 ranking followed by the JSS Academic Higher Education and Research, followed by IIT Indore, Alagappa University, and Thapar University.

The University Ranking 2022: Best Global University

Rank 1: University of Oxford

Rank 2: California Institute of Technology

Rank 3: Harvard University

Rank 4: Stanford University

Rank 5: University of Cambridge

Rank 6 MIT

Rank 7: Princeton University

Rank 8: University of California Berkley

Rank 9: Yale University

Rank 10: University of Chicago

With the overall 183 institutes, The US is the most represented country in terms of country-wise. It is also the most represented in the top 200 (57), although its share of universities in this elite group is sinking. For the first time, China’s two universities ranked in the top 20: Peking University and Tsinghua University share 16th place. Institut Polytechnique de Paris is the highest new entry at 95th place, following a merger of five institutions.

More than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories were included in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022. Now China has the joint fifth-highest number of institutions in the top 200 (up from joint seventh last year), overtaking Canada and on a par with the Netherlands. The new addition of the six countries in the table is Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Palestine, and Tanzania. The USA’s Harvard University tops the teaching pillar, while the United Kingdom’s University of Oxford tops the research pillar. The Macau University of Science and Technology is leading the international pillar.