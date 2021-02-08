The candidates who are preparing for TISSNET 2021, we have some important news for you. The TISSNET 2021 admit card has been released online at TISSNET website and will remain available until February 15, 2021. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e. tiss.edu. The TISSNET 2021 Exam is scheduled to take place on February 20, 2021. Also Read - TISSNET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended At tiss.edu, Check Who Else Can Apply Now

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the admit card:

Visit the official website which is tiss.edu.

Reach the TISSNET 2021 admit card download link.

Click Admissions Link, then view application link.

On the Login page, enter the login details that are registered email Id and password.

On the next screen, click the link “TISS NET HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD”.

Then, a self-declaration form displays.

Aspirants must read the declaration before confirming. Once done, tap on “prepare hall ticket” button. Lastly, the TISSNET hall ticket appears on the screen. Tap on the download button to take a print out of the same.

In case candidates do not receive the TISSNET call letter, then they must contact the conducting body. They can reach out to the TATA Institute of Social Sciences through helpline number or email. Call helpline number 022 – 2552 5252 or send an email to admissionsinfo@tiss.edu. Keep the registered email id and other relevant details ready.

Along with the hall ticket, carry the photo Id proof as well. Applicants can carry aadhar card, PAN card, passport, driving license, valid college Id as photo ID proof. Keep in mind that scanned copies, photocopies or soft copies of photo ID proof are not valid. A person with Disability has to bear an additional PWD certificate.