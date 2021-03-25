TISSNET Result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) is likely to announce results for TISS National Entrance Test 2021 (TISSNET 2021) today i.e. March 25. Students must keep a close tab on the official website tiss.edu to get the latest updates on TISSNET Result 2021. TISSNET exam was conducted in a computer-based mode on its official website on February 20, 2021. TISSNET is held for admissions in various TISS campuses including Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Also Read - TISSNET Result 2021: TISS to Announce TISSNET Result Today at tiss.edu, Check Latest Updates Here

TISSNET Result 2021–DIRECT LINK (Once results are out) Also Read - TISSNET Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow At tiss.edu, Check Time, Direct Link And Other Details Here

How to check TISSNET Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at admissions at tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link. Now, click on ‘TISSNET 2021 Result’

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your TISSNET Result 2021 will now open on your screen

Step 6: Take a download of your result for a future reference

The TISSNET 2021 entrance examination result will include the marks secured by the students in the entrance examinations and the qualifying status of the students. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check the TISSNET 2021 examination results through the direct link which will be provided below.

The admissions to the Masters’s programmes are conducted in two stages by the Tata Institute of Social Science. The first stage includes the TISSNET entrance examinations while the second stage includes the TISS Programme Aptitude Test along with the TIS Online Personal Interview.