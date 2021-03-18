TISS NET 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will be declaring the TISSNET 2022 results tomorrow. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. tiss.edu. Also Read - TISSNET Result 2021 Delayed, Results To Be Declared on THIS Date | Details Here

To recall, the TISSNET 2021 results were earlier scheduled to be released on March 16 which was later postponed to March 19, 2021. Below, we have mentioned the direct through which the candidates can check the results. To check the TISSNET 2021 examination results students are required to click on the TISSNET Result link and enter the login credentials in the link given. Also Read - TISSNET Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow At tiss.edu, Check Time, Direct Link And Other Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - TISSNET 2021 Admit Card Released at tiss.edu, Direct Link And Other Details Here

Step 1: Visit the TISSNET 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on the TISSNET 2021 MA Admission result link

Step 3: Enter the login details (Roll number/Application ID and password)

Step 4: Download the TISSNET 2021 examination results for further admission procedure

The TISSNET 2021 entrance examination result will include the marks secured by the students in the entrance examinations and the qualifying status of the students. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check the TISSNET 2021 examination results through the direct link which will be provided below.

he admissions to the Masters’s programmes are conducted in two stages by the Tata Institute of Social Science. The first stage includes the TISSNET entrance examinations while the second stage includes the TISS Programme Aptitude Test along with the TIS Online Personal Interview.