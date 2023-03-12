Home

Education

TISS NET 2023 Final Answer Key Tomorrow; Know How to Check at admissions.tiss.edu

TISS NET 2023 Final Answer Key Tomorrow; Know How to Check at admissions.tiss.edu

TISS NET 2023 Final Answer Key Release Date And Time: According to the academic schedule given on the website, the TISS NET provisional Answer key was released on March 3, 2023.

TISSNET 2023 Final Answer Key to Release Soon; Know How to Check at admissions.tiss.edu

TISS NET 2023 Final Answer Key Release Date And Time: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will release the final answer key for the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 tomorrow, March 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the TISS NET Final Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at admissions.tiss.edu. The TISS NET examination was held on February 25, 2023. According to the academic schedule given on the website, the TISS NET provisional Answer key was released on March 3.

Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till March 8, 2023. “TISS NET 2023 Provisional answer key available The last date of accepting queries regarding the answer key is on 8th March 2023 at 05:00 PM. View the admission timeline for more details.,” reads the official statement.

You may like to read

Based on the challenges raised by the students, a final answer key along with the result will be published on the website. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the final answer key. Follow the steps given below.

Serial No Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here 01 TISS National Entrance Test (TISS_NET) (Computer Based) at Different Centres. ( Stage – I ) February 25, 2023 ( Saturday) Time: 2.00 pm to 3.40 pm 02 Publication of Provisional TISS NET Answer key March 03, 2023 03 Last date of TISS NET 2023 Answer Key challenge.

Only candidates who attended TISS NET can challenge the answer key through “TISS NET Answer key challenge” in the online application. March 08, 2023 04 Final Answer Key March 13, 2023 05 Announcement of TISS-NET results (candidates who appeared for the national entrance test will have to visit the TISS website and log in to download their scorecard). To be Announced 06 Online DAF Opening and Closing date To be Announced 07 Online Assessments (OA) ( Stage – II ) To be Announced 08 Announcement of Merit List for MA Admission To be Announced

How to Download TISSNET Final Answer Key 2023?

Visit the official website of the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) at admissions.tiss.edu.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download TISSNET Final Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your TISSNET Final Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen,

will be displayed on the screen, Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

TISS-NET is a computer-based common screening test for all Masters Programmes across all campuses. For more details, visit the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.