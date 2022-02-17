TISSNET Admit Card 2022: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Thursday released the TISSNET Admit Card on its official website. The students who have applied for admissions to Masters degree programmes (Master of Arts/Master of Science/B.Ed-MEd Integrated) can download their admit card on its official website – www.tiss.edu.Also Read - TISSNET Result 2021 Declared at tiss.edu | Find Direct Link to Check Score Here

The TISSNET 2022 will be held on February 26. The timing for the TISSNET 2022 exam will be held from 2 pm-3.40 pm. The medium of TISSNET 2022 exam, will be English. The admissions to the Masters’s programmes are conducted in two stages by the Tata Institute of Social Science. The first stage includes the TISSNET entrance examinations while the second stage includes the TISS Programme Aptitude Test along with the TIS Online Personal Interview.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download TISSNET Admit Card 2022