TISSNET Result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET) result will not be declared today as it has been postponed yet again. TISS will declare the TISSNET result on March 25 on its official website tiss.edu. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website to get the latest updates on TISSNET Result 2021. Notably, TISSNET was held on February 20, 2021, in a computer-based mode. TISSNET is held for admissions in various TISS campuses including Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For These Vacancies by March 26, No Exam Required | Check Qualification, Steps to Apply Here

Notably, this is the third time that the TISSNET result 2021 has been postponed. It was scheduled to release on March 16, 2021, but later got rescheduled for today, i.e. March 19, 2021. Now, the results have been postponed to March 25, 2021.

How to check TISSNET Result 2021 once it is out:

Step 1: Visit the official website at admissions at tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link. Now, click on ‘TISSNET 2021 Result’

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your TISSNET Result 2021 will now open on your screen

Step 6: Take a download of your result for a future reference

The TISSNET 2021 entrance examination result will include the marks secured by the students in the entrance examinations and the qualifying status of the students. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check the TISSNET 2021 examination results through the direct link which will be provided below.

The admissions to the Masters’s programmes are conducted in two stages by the Tata Institute of Social Science. The first stage includes the TISSNET entrance examinations while the second stage includes the TISS Programme Aptitude Test along with the TIS Online Personal Interview.