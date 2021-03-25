TISSNET Result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the TISSNET result 2021 on its official website i.e., tiss.edu. Students are advised to check their results asap on the official website at tiss.edu. In case the official website is down, students may check their TISS National Entrance Test 2021 (TISSNET 2021) in a while. TISSNET exam was conducted on February 20, 2021, for admissions in various TISS campuses including Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Also Read - TISSNET Result 2021 Declaration Postponed Again | Check Fresh Date Here

DIRECT LINK to Check TISSNET Result 2021 Also Read - TISSNET Result 2021: TISS to Announce TISSNET Result Today at tiss.edu, Check Latest Updates Here

How to check TISSNET Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at admissions at tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link. Now, click on ‘TISSNET 2021 Result’

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your TISSNET Result 2021 will now open on your screen

Step 6: Take a download of your result for a future reference

The admissions to the Masters’s programmes are conducted in two stages by the Tata Institute of Social Science. The first stage includes the TISSNET entrance examinations while the second stage includes the TISS Programme Aptitude Test along with the TIS Online Personal Interview.