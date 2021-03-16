New Delhi: Tata Institute of Social Science has postponed the declaration of the TISSNET 2021 entrance examinations. The candidates who are waiting for the results must note that according to the revised dates, the TISSNT 2021 examination results will now be available on the official website by March 19, 2021. Students who have appeared for the examinations can visit the official website to check the complete schedule. Also Read - TISSNET Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow At tiss.edu, Check Time, Direct Link And Other Details Here

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website i.e. tiss.edu after the announcement of the results. The candidates would be able to see the result and download the scorecard by using their login id and password. According to the reports, the TISSNET result is likely to be announced in the first half of the day.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit TISSNET official website on tiss.edu.

Go to the Latest notification or results section flashing on the homepage.

Login by filling the candidate’s credentials such as application numbers and password.

Submit and download the TISSNET Result 2021 and scorecard.

Take a print of the TISSNET Result 2021 for any future reference.

The TISSNET Result 2021 includes candidates’ names, registration numbers, qualifying status, TISSNET 2021 scores, and cut-offs. TISSNET 2021 was held on February 20 this year at different centres across the Country.

The TISSNET Result 2021 will be valid for all the programs candidates have applied for. No negative marking will be done for wrong answers. Admission to Masters programs at TISS comprises of two stages, first TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and second TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI).

Shortlisted candidates in TISSNET 2021 will be called for Aptitude Test and Personal Interview accordingly.