TISSNET Result 2021: All eyes are set on the Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET) result that is expected to be declared today. Candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website tiss.edu to get the latest updates on TISSNET Result 2021. Notably, TISSNET was held on February 20, 2021, in a computer-based mode. Also Read - TISSNET Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow At tiss.edu, Check Time, Direct Link And Other Details Here

How to check TISSNET Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at admissions at tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link. Now, click on ‘TISSNET 2021 Result’

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your TISSNET Result 2021 will now open on your screen

Step 6: Take a download of your result for a future reference

TISSNET is held for admissions in various TISS campuses including Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The TISSNET 2021 entrance examination result will include the marks secured by the students in the entrance examinations and the qualifying status of the students. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check the TISSNET 2021 examination results through the direct link which will be provided below.

The admissions to the Masters’s programmes are conducted in two stages by the Tata Institute of Social Science. The first stage includes the TISSNET entrance examinations while the second stage includes the TISS Programme Aptitude Test along with the TIS Online Personal Interview.

Students can keep a tab on india.com for latest updates on TISSNET result 2021.