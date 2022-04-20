TJEE 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for TJEE 2022 examination. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the board i.e. tbjee.nic.in. According to the schedule announced by the board, the TJEE exam will be held on Wednesday, April 27. The answer key will be made available on April 29, 2022.Also Read - TBJEE 2022: Registration Date Extended Till March 7; Here's How to Apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the TJEE 2022 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at

Click on the link that reads Download Admit Card for TJEE-2021

Key in your credentials and login

TJEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

About TJEE 2022:

TJEE 2022 will be held on 27 April 2022 at a state level.

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) to offer admissions into various undergraduate courses like Engineering, Agriculture Science, Veterinary Science, Fisheries Science, and other professional degree courses.

TJEE is conducted once a year.

TJEE 2022 Schedule