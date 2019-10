TMC AO Recruitment 2019: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for Administrative Officer with a deadline of October 30, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at tmc.gov.in.

There is just one seat vacant for the post of administrative officer in the city of Guwahati in Assam. The ideal candidate must be a graduate with either a Post-Graduate Degree or Diploma in Personnel Management or Human Resources Management or Law.