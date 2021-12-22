Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: The Tata Memorial Centre has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Nurse ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ categories. The post is available in the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. Interested candidates can apply for the above posts on the official website of Tata Memorial Centre i.e. tmc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the deadline to apply for these posts is on or before January 8, 2022.Also Read - MPHC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 123 Civil Judge Posts on mphc.gov.in | Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details Also Read - Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021: Fresh Notification Out For Junior Officers Posts on saraswatbank.com | Application Begins From Tomorrow

A total of 175 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply For 35 Stenographer Posts on highcourtchd.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Nurse ‘A’: 90 posts

Nurse ‘B’: 30 posts

Nurse ‘C’: 55 posts

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Nurse ‘A’: General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 01-year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital, OR Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with 01 year clinical experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital.

Nurse ‘B’: General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with minimum 06 years clinical experience in a 100 bedded hospital, OR B.Sc.(Nursing) or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with minimum 06 years clinical experience in a 100 bedded hospital Clinical experience before post Basic B.Sc. shall also be considered.

Nurse ‘C’: General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with minimum 12 years clinical experience in a 100 bedded hospital,OR B.Sc.(Nursing) or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with minimum 12 years clinical experience in a 100 bedded hospital Clinical experience before post Basic B.Sc. shall also be considered.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts on or before January 8, 2022, and send their hard copy of the online application within 07 days from last date of online application i.e. 15.01.2022 at Recruitment Cell (HRD Department), 1st Floor, Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre, Sunder Bagiya, BHU Campus, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh -221005.

To know more about the education qualification, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by Tata Memorial Centre: Click Here