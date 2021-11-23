Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: The Tata Memorial Centre has invited applications from eligible candidates for several posts such as Nurse, Technician, Assistant Professor E General Medicine, Officer-in-Charge Dispensary, and other posts on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of Tata Memorial Centre i.e. tmc.gov.in.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 353 Veterinary Officers Posts at ppsc.gov.in | Here's How to Apply

The candidates must note that the deadline to apply for these posts is on or before 29 November 2021 up to 05: 30 PM. The post is available in the Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Mullanpur, Punjab, and Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 126 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Assistant Professor E General Medicine: 01

Assistant Professor E Preventive Oncology: 01

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology: 03

Assistant Professor E Pathology: 01

Assistant Professor E Microbiology: 01

Assistant Professor E Transfusion Medicine: 01

Assistant Professor Radiation Oncology: 02

Assistant Professor E Plastic Surgery: 01

Assistant Professor E Interventional Radiology: 01

Assistant RadiologyD: 01

Head Information Technology: 01

Officer-in-Charge Dispensary: 01

Scientific Officer SB Biomedical: 02

Junior Engineer Electrical: 01

Scientific Assistant C Nuclear Medicine: 01

Technician C: 01

Assistant Nursing Superintendent: 04

Nurse C: 05

Nurse B: 24

Nurse A: 73

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Assistant Professor E General Medicine- M.D. / D.N.B. (Internal Medicine) or an equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with a minimum of 3 years experience after post-graduation.

Assistant Professor E Preventive Oncology -M.D. / D.N.B. (Preventive & Social Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Preventive & Social Medicine recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 3 years post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in preventive oncology in a Teaching Hospital.

Assistant Professor E Interventional Radiology-D.M. (Intervention Radiology) or an equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission OR

M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiodiagnosis) recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 years' post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Interventional Radiology.

M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiodiagnosis) recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Interventional Radiology.

Assistant Radiology D-M.D. / D.N.B or equivalent postgraduate degree in Radiology / Radio-diagnosis recognized by National Medical Commission. Experience less than 3 years but more than 1-year post MD/DNB is essential.

To know more about the education qualification, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by Tata Memorial Centre: Click Here

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: How to Apply