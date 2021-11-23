Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: The Tata Memorial Centre has invited applications from eligible candidates for several posts such as Nurse, Technician, Assistant Professor E General Medicine, Officer-in-Charge Dispensary, and other posts on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of Tata Memorial Centre i.e. tmc.gov.in.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 353 Veterinary Officers Posts at ppsc.gov.in | Here's How to Apply
The candidates must note that the deadline to apply for these posts is on or before 29 November 2021 up to 05: 30 PM. The post is available in the Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Mullanpur, Punjab, and Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
A total of 126 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
- Assistant Professor E General Medicine: 01
- Assistant Professor E Preventive Oncology: 01
- Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology: 03
- Assistant Professor E Pathology: 01
- Assistant Professor E Microbiology: 01
- Assistant Professor E Transfusion Medicine: 01
- Assistant Professor Radiation Oncology: 02
- Assistant Professor E Plastic Surgery: 01
- Assistant Professor E Interventional Radiology: 01
- Assistant RadiologyD: 01
- Head Information Technology: 01
- Officer-in-Charge Dispensary: 01
- Scientific Officer SB Biomedical: 02
- Junior Engineer Electrical: 01
- Scientific Assistant C Nuclear Medicine: 01
- Technician C: 01
- Assistant Nursing Superintendent: 04
- Nurse C: 05
- Nurse B: 24
- Nurse A: 73
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification
- Assistant Professor E General Medicine-M.D. / D.N.B. (Internal Medicine) or an equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with a minimum of 3 years experience after post-graduation.
- Assistant Professor E Preventive Oncology-M.D. / D.N.B. (Preventive & Social Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Preventive & Social Medicine recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 3 years post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in preventive oncology in a Teaching Hospital.
- Assistant Professor E Interventional Radiology-D.M. (Intervention Radiology) or an equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission OR
M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiodiagnosis) recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Interventional Radiology.
Assistant Radiology D-M.D. / D.N.B or equivalent postgraduate degree in Radiology / Radio-diagnosis recognized by National Medical Commission. Experience less than 3 years but more than 1-year post MD/DNB is essential.
To know more about the education qualification, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by Tata Memorial Centre: Click Here
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 29 November 2021.