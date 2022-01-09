Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2022: The Tata Memorial Centre has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various faculty posts including that of Assistant Professor(Nuclear Medicine), Assistant Professor (Radiodiagnosis), Assistant Professor E Surgical Oncology(Neuro Surgery), and others. Note, the post is available in the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of Tata Memorial Centre i.e. tmc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the deadline to apply for the posts is January 31, 2022.Also Read - CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 84 Posts on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in | Apply Before Jan 30

Vacancy Details Also Read - Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 4161 Posts; Apply Online at educationrecruitmentboard.com

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 2430 Posts Begins From Jan 20 on uppbpb.gov.in | Details Here

Total: 13 Posts.

Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine): 01

Assistant Professor (Radiodiagnosis): 02

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Paediatric): 02

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Gastroenterology): 02

Assistant Professor E (Transfusion Medicine): 01

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Bone Marrow Transplant): 01

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Adult Haemtolymphoid): 01

Assistant Professor E Surgical Oncology(Neuro Surgery):01

Assistant Professor E (Plastic Surgery): 01

Assistant Professor E Radiation Oncology:01

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification for various posts

Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine): M.D. / D.N.B. (Nuclear Medicine) or equivalent degree in Nuclear Medicine recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 Years post-M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Nuclear Medicine in a Teaching Hospital. Candidates with less than 3 years of experience after post-graduation will be considered for lower grades if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor (Radiodiagnosis): M.D./ D.N.B. (Radiology / Radio-diagnosis) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 years post-M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Radiodiagnosis in a teaching hospital. Candidates with less than 3 years of experience after post-graduation will be considered for lower grades if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor E Medical Oncology(Paediatric): D.M. / D.N.B. (Pediatric Oncology / Medical Oncology) or an equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.OR M.D. / DNB. (Pediatrics) or an equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 Years post-M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Pediatric Oncology in a Teaching Hospital. Candidates with less than 3 years of experience after post-graduation will be considered for lower grades if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor E (Gastroenterology): D.M. / D.N.B.(Gastroenterology) recognized by National Medical Commission for having experience in Medical Gastroenterology Department.

Assistant Professor E (Transfusion Medicine): MD (Immunohaematology and Blood Transfusion) with a minimum of 3 years experience in Blood Bank / Transfusion Medicine after post-graduation. OR MD/ D.N.B. (Pathology) with a minimum of 3 years experience in Blood Bank / Transfusion Medicine after post-graduation.

Candidates with less than 3 years of experience after post-graduation will be considered for lower grades if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 31, 2022. To know more about the eligibility process, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Tata Memorial Centre. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2022: Check Official notification