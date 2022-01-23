TMC Recruitment 2022: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates to apply for the various Medical and Non-Medical posts. Note, the post is available in the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in interview beginning from February 10, 2022. As per the released notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organization. The interview round will end on February 16, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility on the official website of Tata Memorial Centre — tmc.gov.in.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration to End Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Vacancy Details Also Read - Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Group C Civilian Posts on indiancoastguard.gov.in | Apply Before This Date

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - WBJEE JELET 2022: Application Process Begins on wbjeeb.nic.in| Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia Critical Care and Pain): 04

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Gastroenterology): 02

Adhoc Assistant Professor (General Medicine): 02

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Pathology): 01

Adhoc Medical Physicist ‘C’: 01

Adhoc Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radio Therapy): 02

TMC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Gastroenterology) -D.M. / D.N.B.(Gastroenterology) recognized by National Medical Commission having experience in Medical Gastroenterology Department.

-D.M. / D.N.B.(Gastroenterology) recognized by National Medical Commission having experience in Medical Gastroenterology Department. Adhoc Assistant Professor (General Medicine)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Internal Medicine) or an equivalent post-graduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Minimum 3 years experience after post-graduation. Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience will be considered for lower grade if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates may attend Walk-In-Interview (between 09:30 am to 11:30 am) for the following posts. Candidates are required to carry Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self-Attested Copies of All Certificates on given dates for attending the Interview.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Tata Memorial Centre.

TMC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here