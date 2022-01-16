TMC Recruitment 2022: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for Technician Microbiology, Nurse, and Pharmacist Posts. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in interview beginning on January 17. As per the released notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organization. The interview round will end on January 19, 2022. Interested candidates can check details on the official website of Tata Memorial Centre i.e. tmc.gov.in.Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 14 Posts on rbi.org.in | Apply Before This Date

Technician Microbiology: 02

Nurse: 14

Pharmacist: 02

TMC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Technician Microbiology: 12th Std. in Science and Certificate course of 06 months or 01- year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute. One-year experience in a relevant field.

Nurse: General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 1-year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital OR Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with 1 year of clinical experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital. Clinical experience before post-Basic B.Sc. shall also be considered. Candidates who have done a Diploma in Nursing Oncology in TMC and served the entire bond period will be given relaxation in age by 05 (five) years.

Candidates should be eligible to register with the Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council. Hepatitis Vaccination should be completed. The working pattern will be 6 days a week. General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) should be recognized by the Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

Pharmacist: B. Pharm with minimum 1-year experience OR D. Pharm with minimum 3 years working experience in Dispensary/ Pharmacy of the Hospital having minimum 200 beds. Registration with State Pharmacy Council with duly allotted Registration Number is mandatory. Experience in working on computerized systems desirable. The candidate should be prepared to work shift duties, including the night shift.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates may attend Walk-In-Interview (between 09:30 am to 11:30 am) for the following posts on contract through a third party. Candidates are required to carry Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size

Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and

One Set of Self-Attested Copies of All Certificates on given dates for attending the Interview.

TMC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here