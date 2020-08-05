TN SSLC Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu education board is expected to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2020, or Class 10 result anytime this week. However, the date has not been decided yet. Once announced, the results will be available on the official website of TN Board – tnresults.nic.in. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tests Positive For COVID-19, Advised Home Quarantine

Nearly 9.7 lakh students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Exams 2020 which were delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The exams were earlier set to commence from June 1, and were rescheduled to be held from June 15-25.

However, after the Madras High Court's order to halt all examinations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that all SSLC Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class.

Once declared, here’s how to check your TN SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘SSLC Exam 2020 Results’

Step 3: Enter your details in the required fields and login

Step 4: The subject-wise result and total score will display on your screen

Step 5: Download it and save the result for future reference.

Last year, the TN SSLC result was declared in April and a total of 95.2 per cent students had cleared the Class 10 exam.

The TN 12th result 2020 was announced last month and 92.3 per cent students passed out of a total of 7,99,717 candidates who appeared for the exam.