TN HSE(+1) Supplementary Result Date 2023: Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result at dge.tn.gov.in Today; Direct Link Here

TN 11th Supplementary Result 2023: Candidates can download the TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE(+1) Supplementary Result Date 2023: It is expected that the TN 11th Supplementary Results 2023 will be declared by afternoon today.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) Supplementary Result Date 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to declare the result for the Tamil Nadu Class 11th supplementary examination today, July 28, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. This year, the Board conducted the Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) examination from March 4 and April 5, 2023. In this article, we have provided a step-by-step guide for downloading the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) Supplementary Result Date 2023 And Time

If going by the media reports, the Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) Supplementary Result 2023 will be announced today, July 28. However, the Board has not released any exact time for the declaration of the result.

How to Download Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) Supplementary Result 2023?

To download the result, a student must enter his/her roll number and date of birth. Check the steps to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) at dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the TN 11th Supplementary Result Date 2023 link. Enter the login credentials such as a. Submit the credentials. Your TN 11th Supplementary Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

TN 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Date And Time

TN 11th Supplementary Result Date and time: July 28, 2023

Official Websites to Check TN 11th Supplementary Result Date and time: dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in

The TN 11th Supplementary Result 2023 was decalred on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage recordded was 90.93%.The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

