Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: TN HSE +2 Result To Be Declared Today At 9.30 AM; Details Here

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The TN HSE +2 Result 2023 will be declared by the Directorate Of Government Education in Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) at 9.30 am on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Published: May 8, 2023 7:58 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 on May 8.

  7:58 AM IST
    TN HSE +2 Result To Be Declared Today At tnresults.nic.in | The Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result will be declared today at 9.30 AM on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will announce the TN 12th Result 2023 via a press conference.

    Earlier, the board announced that the Tamil Nadu 12th results would be announced on May 5. However, the TN Class 12 result date was later pushed back due to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Directorate Of Government Education in Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare its class 12th board examination results today at 9.30 AM. The Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 will be declared at the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Students can download TN HSE +2 Result 2023 scorecard or marksheet from the official website and the link will be activated after the results are declared. The results for TN HSE + will be announced by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi via a press conference. For all details on Tamil Nadu HSE Results 2023 date and time, toppers list, scorecard and other information, stay tuned to India.com.

Published Date: May 8, 2023 7:58 AM IST

