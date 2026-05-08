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TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE+2 results download link at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in at 9:30 AM; how to check scores via Digilocker

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TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE+2 results download link at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in at 9:30 AM; how to check scores via Digilocker

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE+2 results download link will be released today at dge.tn.gov.in, and tnresults.nic.in. The DGE Tamil Nadu HSC marksheet will include details such as the name of the student, marks obtained by the candidate, total marks.

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE+2 results download link at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in at 9:30 AM; check scores via Digilocker(Photo Credit: AI Generated by Canva)

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the result for the High School Examination (HSE) exams on May 8 (Friday), 2026. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) plus two results will be announced on May 8 at 9:30 AM. “HSE(+2) Results is expected on Friday, 8th May 2026 @ 9:30 Hrs,” reads the statement on the website.

Nearly 8 lakh students have enrolled for the Class 12 board exams. This year, the examination was conducted between March 13 and April 3. This year, the board conducted the TN 12th public examination between March 2 and March 26. Along with the results, the board will announce the pass percentage. To access the TN 12th scores, a student must enter his/her hall ticket number and date of birth. Apart from the official website, the results can be accessed via Digilocker and SMS.

The DGE Tamil Nadu HSC marksheet will include details such as the name of the student, marks obtained by the candidate, total marks, pass/fail status, name of the school, roll number of the candidate, and others.

TN 12th results date and time

“HSE(+2) Results is expected on Friday, 8th May 2026 @ 9:30 Hrs,” reads the statement on the board. The Tamil Nadu +2 examination can view their results and scorecard at , dge1. , dge2. , and .

Students can view their results by entering their roll number and other important credentials.

TN 12th Result 2026: How to check Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results? Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu at , dge1. , dge2. , and . Look for the result link that reads, “Download Tamil Nadu HSE+2 Results.” Or click on the link that reads, “HSE(+2) Results is expected on Friday, 8th May 2026 @ 9:30 Hrs.” Enter the login details such as the hall ticket number and the captcha code. Click on the submit option. Your Tamil Nadu HSE+2 results appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference. TN 12th Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results? Download the DigiLocker app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store.

Sign up or log in using your mobile number linked with CBSE registration.

Complete Aadhaar or OTP verification if required.

Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.

Select the Tamil Nadu Board Result / Marksheet option.

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Your marksheet and result will be displayed on the screen.

You can download or save the digital marksheet for future use. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog to check the Tamil Nadu HSE+2 results download link, pass percentage, and other details.

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