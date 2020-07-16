TN 12th Results 2020 LIVE: The directorate of government exams, Tamil Nadu, has declared the results of both class 12 and class 11 (arrear). Also Read - Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Exams 2020: Result Not Announced, Decision to be Taken Soon

A total of 7,799,931 candidates appeared in the 12th exams. Over 7.20 lakh candidates have cleared. Girls have scored better than boys. Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.12.

Here is how to check your results

Visit dge.tn.gov.in

http://results.nic.in

http://dge2.tn.nic.in/

On Tamil Nadu government education directorate homepage, click on HSE II Year Result.

Enter your registration number, date of birth

Click submit.

Tamil Nadu government had cancelled Class 10 board exams on June 15 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that all students would be promoted in 2020. Over nine lakh students were scheduled to appear for exams at 12,690 centres. The government had announced that for Class 10 students, the marks would be based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam performance.