TN 12th Revaluation Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Tuesday released Tamil Nadu Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official DGE websites – dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Students can check their updated marks next to their names and registration numbers. Those who are unable to find their name on the list must note that their scores have remained unchanged and there would be no further change in their marks.

Here's how to check your TN HSE 12 Revaluation Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Higher Secondary Examination’ and select the ’12th revaluation/retotal list’

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check your scores on the list against your registration number.

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The overall pass percentage this year was recorded at 92.3 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 94.8 per cent as opposed to 83.41 per cent by boys.