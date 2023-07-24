Top Recommended Stories

TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supply Scorecard at dge.tn.gov.in Shortly; Direct Link Here

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Students can download the TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023 on dge.tn.gov.in.

Updated: July 24, 2023 9:28 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 today.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result Date 2023 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will soon announce the result for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary examination. Students can download the TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023 on dge.tn.gov.in. To check Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam results 2023, a student need to click on the result link. Enter the login details. Your Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference. TNDGE HSC +2 Result was announced on May 8, 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded was 94.03%. The Board conducted the supply examination from June 19 to June 26, 2023.

Students who wish to apply for a copy of the answer sheet of the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and re-counting are required to visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations on July 27 or 28( from 10:00 AM to 5:45 PM). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result Date 2023.

Live Updates

  • 9:28 AM IST

    TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supply Result Schedule

    TN 12th Supplementary Result Date and time: July 24, 2023

    Websites to Check TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in

  • 9:17 AM IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: How to Download Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023


    1. Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) at dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.
    2. On the homepage, look for the TN 12th Supplementary Result Date 2023 link.
    3. Enter the login credentials. Submit the credentials.
    4. Your TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 and TN 12th Supplementary Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023 Date And Time


    TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: July 24, 2023


  • 9:15 AM IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023 Date And Time

    The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to declare the result for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary examination today, July 24, 2023.

