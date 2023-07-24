Home

TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supply Scorecard at dge.tn.gov.in Shortly; Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result Date 2023 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will soon announce the result for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary examination. Students can download the TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023 on . To check Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam results 2023, a student need to click on the result link. Enter the login details. Your Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference. TNDGE HSC +2 Result was announced on May 8, 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded was 94.03%. The Board conducted the supply examination from June 19 to June 26, 2023.

Students who wish to apply for a copy of the answer sheet of the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and re-counting are required to visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations on July 27 or 28( from 10:00 AM to 5:45 PM). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result Date 2023.

