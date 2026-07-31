TN 12th Supply Result 2026 OUT: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE+2 supplementary results download link active at dge.tn.gov.in; how to check marks

TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE+2 supplementary results download link awaited. Check the details here.

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The move comes after a series of anomalies in the examination system, including evaluation errors and paper leaks, have kick-started a debate on the credibility of the system. File Image/PTI

Tamil Nadu 12th supply result 2026 news: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu, has declared the result for the High School Examination (HSE) supplementary exams on its official website. This year, the board conducted the Class 12th supplementary examination between June 29 and July 7, 2026. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Plus Two results can be accessed by entering the login credentials.

Along with the results, the board will announce the pass percentage. To access the TN 12th supply results, a student must enter his/her hall ticket number and date of birth. Apart from the official website, the results can be accessed via DigiLocker and SMS.

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the result. Follow the steps to check the result.

Also Read: ‘Academic future of students cannot be held hostage’: UGC NET Answer Key delay sparks transparency concerns, NTA faces fresh scrutiny

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: How to check Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results?

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

Look for the result link that reads, “Download Tamil Nadu HSE+2 Results.”

Enter the login details such as the hall ticket number and the captcha code.

Click on the submit option.

Your Tamil Nadu HSE+2 results appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Login credentials to check Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results?

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: List of details mentioned in Tamil Nadu HSE +2 marksheet

The Tamil Nadu TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026 will consist of details such as the name of the candidate, registration number, total marks scored by the candidate, result status, grade obtained, qualifying status, marks obtained in practical and theory, total marks, and the roll number of the candidate.

This year, the TN 12th result was declared on May 8, 2026. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.20%. The overall pass percentage of boys was recorded at 93.19%. The overall pass percentage of girls was recorded at 97% Tamil Nadu CM Vijay also took to X to congratulate the students. He wrote,” To my dear little brother who tasted the fruit of success through unwavering perseverance in the 12th standard public exam, heartfelt congratulations to you and your sisters! This victory is the recognition earned by your hard work. Step forward with confidence towards the next phase of higher education. At the same time, those who couldn’t achieve success this time should not lose heart. Try again. Remember that we are right on the verge of victory. May the future of all of you shine brightly!”