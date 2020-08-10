TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has finally announced the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination on Monday. Students can get their result through the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.
How to check TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020
Visit the official website — dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in
Click on the link that reads ‘SSLC result’
You will be redirected to a new page
Log-in using the roll number
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Alternative websites to check scores.
Those who had given TN Board SSLC 10th exam can check the results by visiting the private websites- manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, and examresults.net.
How to get marksheet?
Students can access the temporary provisional mark sheets from the website.