TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has finally announced the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination on Monday. Students can get their result through the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

How to check TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020

Visit the official website — dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘SSLC result’

You will be redirected to a new page

Log-in using the roll number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Alternative websites to check scores.