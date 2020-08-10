TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) on Monday declared the much awaited TN SSLC Result 2020 for the 10th Public examination. Ober 9 lakhs students had appeared for the 10th class examination this year. They can check their scores through the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Also Read - TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 Declared at dge.tn.nic.in | Pass Percentage, Mark-sheet Details And Toppers List Here
However, the official websites may face technical glitch due to heavy load. In that case, students can check the result on third party results websites like –
manabadi.co.in
manabadi.com
examresults.net.
school9.com.
To clear the exams, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the six subjects out of 100.
How to check TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020
Visit the official website — dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in
Click on the link that reads ‘SSLC result’
You will be redirected to a new page
Log-in using the roll number
Your result will be displayed on the screen