TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) on Monday declared the much awaited TN SSLC Result 2020 for the 10th Public examination. Ober 9 lakhs students had appeared for the 10th class examination this year. They can check their scores through the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Also Read - TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 Declared at dge.tn.nic.in | Pass Percentage, Mark-sheet Details And Toppers List Here

However, the official websites may face technical glitch due to heavy load. In that case, students can check the result on third party results websites like –

manabadi.co.in

manabadi.com

examresults.net.

school9.com.

To clear the exams, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the six subjects out of 100.

How to check TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020

Visit the official website — dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘SSLC result’

You will be redirected to a new page

Log-in using the roll number

Your result will be displayed on the screen