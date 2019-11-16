TN Forest Watcher Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has announced the results of the TN Forest Watcher exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who attempted the exam can check their scores on tnfusrc.in.

The TN Forest Watcher Exam 2019 began on October 4, 2019, and concluded on October 6, 2019. All those candidates who are shortlisted based on their exam scores are eligible for the subsequent selection round which is a Certificate Verification/Physical Standards Verification/Endurance Test. This test is scheduled to take place on November 26, 2019, at Chennai’s Vandaloor Zoo, stated a report.

Thus, candidates are requested to keep a tab on the official website to stay updated on the latest notifications.