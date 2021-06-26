TN HSC Class 12 Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu government has announced the evaluation criteria for the Class 12 Tamil Nadu Board Result 2021. The Class 12 TN HSC results will be declared on July 31. With the Class 12 exams cancelled this year, the TN HSC result for Class 12 students will be based on a 50:20:30 formula, the government’s education department has announced. Students are advised to keep a check on the TN result 2021 official website – taminadustateboard.org – for detailed information on the marking scheme. Also Read - RBSE 10th 12th Result 2021: Board Likely To Follow This Process To Evaluate Students Scores

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 will be based on Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 internal and practical marks in a ratio of 50:20:30, with the highest weightage of 50% being given to Class 10 marks. Moreover, Class 12 internal marks will have a 30% weightage in the overall assessment.

Evaluation Criteria:

Average of highest marks scored in 3 subjects in Class 10: 50%

Marks scored in Class 11 written exams alone: 20%

Marks scored in Class 12 internals and practicals: 30%

The students who have failed in Class 11 will be given 35 per cent marks.

If any student did not appear for the Class 12 practical exams due to COVID-19, his/her Class 11 practical exam marks will be taken into consideration. For those who did not appear for either, the marks scored in Class 10 and Class 11 written exams will be taken into consideration for the same.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cancelled the Class 12 state board exams 2021 based on the advice of education experts and the medical committee in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.