TN MRB Recruitment 2021: The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board(TN MRB) on Monday issued a notification under which it has extended the application date for the various post of Food Safety Officer. Earlier, the TN MRB recruitment 2021 was announced on Oct 13, 2021, by the board.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board which is mrb.tn.gov.in. A total of 119 vacancies have been released for the post of Food Safety Officer. To apply for the post, the maximum age of a candidate must be 32 as of July 1, 2021. However, certain relaxations are permitted for reserved categories. For candidates belonging to SC, ST category, the maximum age should be 59 years as of July 1, 2021.

TN MRB Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The application process for the recruitment for the post of Food Security Officer began on Oct 13, 2021

The last date to apply for the online application and complete fee payment is Nov 5, 2021.

The exam is likely to be held in the month of November.

TN MRB Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

Click on the Online Registration Option. Now Click on the ‘Register’ option to apply for the post of Food Security Officer.

Now Log in to fill the application form using Login Id and password. Now fill in the application form by providing the necessary information.

Pay a sum of Rs 700 as an application form. You can pay either using debit, credit card, or net banking.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

In case of any query, a candidate can either write on the given email idmrbenquiry2020@gmail.com, provided by the board. One can even call on the 9840586582 contact number to resolve the query. The exam will be held for a 2 hours duration. The exam paper will consist of 100 marks.