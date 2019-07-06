TN NEET Merit List 2019: The Tamil Nadu NEET 2019 merit list for the government and management quota has been released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the NEET counselling process for the medical colleges in Tamil Nadu are requested to check the official website for further details.

Besides, the provisional TN NEET Rank List 2019 can be downloaded from the website as it has been released in a PDF format.

Here’s How to Check Tamil Nadu NEET Merit List 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu – tnmedicalselection.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, ‘NEET Merit List link’.

Step 3: Now you can download the merit list for further reference.

Only those students who are shortlisted in the Tamil Nadu NEET merit list can apply for the process of counselling and admission.