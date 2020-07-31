TN Plus 1 Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Board has declared the Class 11 results on Friday at 9:30 AM. Students can check their TN Plus 1 results on the official website portals – dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Also Read - TN Plus One Result 2020 Date And Time CONFIRMED: Scores For Class 11 to be Out Tomorrow | Know All Details Here

Pass Percentage

A total of 96.04 per cent students cleared the TN Plus One exam this year. Girls have outshined boys, registering a pass percentage of 97.49 per cent, compared to 94.38 per cent by boys.

In 2019, the pass percentage stood at 95 per cent.

How to check TN Plus One Result 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website of the TN board – tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘TN Plus 1 Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit, your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print-out for a future reference

The date and time of the TN Class 11 results were confirmed last evening by Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan. The minister had also tweeted that the results will be sent to individual students via SMS on the mobile number provided by the students in their respective schools.