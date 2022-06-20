TN Plus 2 Result 2022 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce TN plus 2 exam results 2022 on June 20, 2022. Those who appeared in the exam from May 5 to May 28 can access their scores from the official website at tnresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth. Besides, one can also check their TN Plus 2 results from following websites: dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. Stay here for LIVE updates on TN Plus 2 Result 2022.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Man Buys Car Worth Rs 6 lakh With Rs 10 Coins, Here's The Surprising Reason

Live Updates

  • 9:44 AM IST

    TN Plus 2 Result 2022 LIVE: Students need a minimum of 35% in all subjects to pass the exam.

  • 9:43 AM IST

    TN Plus 2 Result 2022 LIVE: Credentials required to check class 12 results

    Roll Number

    Date of Birth

  • 9:41 AM IST

    TN Plus 2 Result 2022 LIVE: TNDGE will be declaring results for all the streams—Science, Commerce and Arts.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    TN Plus 2 Result 2022 LIVE: Websites to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2022

    dge.tn.gov.in
    dge.tn.nic.in
    tnresults.nic.in
    dge1.tn.nic.in
    dge2.tn.nic.in

  • 9:36 AM IST

    TN Plus 2 Result 2022 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Board Result for Class 12 will be announced at 10 am on June 20, 2022.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    TN Plus 2 Result 2022 LIVE: A step-by-step guide to check scores

    Visit tnresults.nic.in
    Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link.
    Enter the login details and click on submit.
    Your result will be displayed on the screen.